van Holst seeks re-election to council seat — not running for mayor

After exploring a possible run for the mayor’s office last month, Michael van Holst has decided to seek re-election to the council seat representing Ward 1.

On Monday morning, the incumbent filed his paperwork with the elections office at city hall.

“Being mayor is an all-consuming time commitment and my family preferred that I not take on that role,” he told CTV News.

van Holst adds that if re-elected, he believes he can still be effective as a city councillor, “In terms of voting, councillors and the mayor [each] have one vote and so I’ve been able to use that to move the needle forward.”

van Holst was first elected to council in 2014.

Earlier this year, Integrity Commissioner Gregory Stewart found van Holst violated four counts of the Council Code of Conduct for promoting his creed, dubbed The Order of Freedom, as an exemption to COVID-19 vaccination policies at city hall.

Londoners go to the polls Oct. 24.