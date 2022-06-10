Coun. Van holst considering a run for the mayor’s office

A polarizing figure in London politics is considering a run for the mayor's job this fall.

Ward One Coun. Michael Van holst tells CTV News London he is currently weighing his options and hasn't made a decision yet.

“I’ve had a lot of requests to try a run at mayor, and I’m considering that,” he said. “The feedback I get most often is thanks for being the voice of reason on council.”

In a post on his website Friday, he asked Londoners if they would support a potential run at the top job.

While confirming that no decision has been made, Van holst said has thought about how he would differentiate himself from other candidates for mayor.

“In council’s enthusiasm to make the public happy, I don’t forget the other priorities we have to deal with, and people like that. It’s looking at the many priorities we have and trying to come up with a balanced approach,” he explained.

Earlier this year, Integrity Commissioner Gregory Stewart found Van holst violated four counts of the Council Code of Conduct after receiving complaints by Mayor Ed Holder and multiple members of the public about his actions after COVID-19 vaccination policies were implemented at city hall.

Last autumn, Van Holst promoted his new online creed as a Human Rights exemption to the vaccine policy during an interview with CTV News and while addressing a rally at Victoria Park.

“Rather than supporting council’s policy he was actively advising the public on ways to get around the policy,” reads the integrity report.

Van holst says curbing government overreach would be part of a platform if he runs for mayor.

“I think an issue that comes up again and again and again is overreach on the part of government,” he said. “The problem with that is every time we step over our bounds there are going to be a group of people who object, and there is going to be a group of people that agree. All of a sudden we have fight, if you will, that wouldn’t have happened if we had stuck to the limits of our authority.”

As part of his decision-making process Van holst said he is considering, “how much traction will fiscal responsibility, how much traction will simply being innovative, and how much traction is there for someone who is willing to think outside the box, and to bring up the other side of issues.”

Van holst says he will take his time before deciding if he will seek the mayor’s office in this fall’s election.

“I’ll make the decision when I make the decision. I feel no pressure at this point but certainly the election is on its way,” he added.

Londoners go to the polls October 24.