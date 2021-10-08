Vaccination policy approved by Bruce County council

London, Ont. -

Bruce County council has approved a vaccination policy that will require proof of vaccination for all county employees.

The policy covers more than just regular employees. It also requires proof of vaccination from council, volunteers, contractors, and consultants.

If an individual does not have proof of vaccination they must provide proof of a medical exemption or complete and education program and undergo regular testing.

The policy falls inline with other workplace policies already in place in municipalities across the province.