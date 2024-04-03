'Unprovoked attack' on Sarnia woman, police looking for suspect

A Sarnia woman is recovering after an unprovoked attack in the city.

Around 8:30 p.m. on March 30, police said a 57-year-old woman was walking her dogs in the area of Napier Street and Durand Street.

As the woman stopped to pick up after her dog, a person she doesn't know struck her from behind in the face, twice, with a closed fist.

Police are still looking for the suspect as the woman wasn't able to get a description of the person.

The woman suffered bruising and headaches from the unprovoked attack.

Anybody with information, video or home surveillance, or even dash camera footage from the area, are asked to contact police.