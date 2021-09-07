United Way Elgin Middlesex is updating its funding model
In an effort to open up funding opportunities, United Way Elgin Middlesex has revised its community funding model.
“United Way has always invested in programs that address poverty,” says Kelly Ziegner, President & CEO, United Way Elgin Middlesex. “Our new funding model strengthens that commitment by increasing opportunities to organizations and programs led by, focused on and/or serving equity-seeking populations who are disproportionately affected by social challenges in our region.”
According to a news release from the organization, funds raised during the United Way 2021 Campaign will be allocated using the new funding model to help people living in poverty or at risk of living in poverty.
Tuesday’s announcement marks the launch of the United Way Community Fund Program funding stream. This stream will provide grants of up to $300,000 annually for two years for evidence-based poverty reduction and prevention programs and services serving equity-seeking populations in Elgin and Middlesex
The deadline for applications is Oct. 1 at 12 p.m. and successful applicants will be notified before March 31, 2022, pending a rigorous review process by community volunteers and United Way staff.
All donations to United Way stay 100 per cent local and United Way Elgin Middlesex is the largest non-government funder of social services in London, St. Thomas, Strathroy and other communities in Elgin and Middlesex counties.
