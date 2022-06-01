Unique Pride banners bask in St. Marys spotlight

The town of St. Marys, Ont. has officially unveiled unique downtown banners to celebrate the start of Pride month.

The hanging of the banners coincides with a raising of the flag Wednesday morning at town hall.

“Today is all about showing how St. Marys is an inclusive and proud community,” said Mayor Al Strathdee.

In the crowd was a grade seven class from St. Marys District Collegiate and Vocational Institute (DVCI).

Its students designed posters to help explain each flag the banners represent. In total, there are 12 marginalized identities displayed with the LGBTQ2+ community.

Nataly Jeffery is proud of the work of her classmates, and the message the banners, posters and flags will send to young people.

“I know a few people who are having trouble finding out who they are within their gender identity and sexual identity. So, I think it’s important to see all these flags, so that they know they’re are different options,” Jeffery said.

Grade seven students Nataly Jeffery and Isabelle Baker are seen with their teacher Kristin De Brabandere in St. Marys, Ont. on June 1, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News)One town resident grateful that the message will get through to kids and teens is Robin Awcock.

After 20 years of little Pride celebration in the stone town, Awcock is organizing the community’s first ever Pride day.

“We didn’t have this, so even in the last few years it has just become more and more open and more and more inclusive. It just shows maybe one day we won’t even have to have this,” said Awcock.

But, Awcock and others here know that day is still to come -- especially after recent vandalism attacks on pride flags and a crosswalk in Norwich and Ingersoll respectively.

“There’s always a few,” said Strathdee, who added, “It’s tough in today’s world that we still have to talk about hatred and division.”

A crowd gathers just prior to raising the Pride flag in St. Marys, Ont. on June 1, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)This was also a statement echoed by Kristin De Brabandere, the grade seven teacher who worked with her students to aid in the banner project.

“Diversity is our strength and that is something we really try to celebrate,” she said.

For student Isabelle Baker, learning about diversity and inclusiveness we learn about each other.

“I learned about new identities that I’d never even heard of,” she said.