Udderly ridiculous: Hazmat situation on Highbury Avenue the result of spilled cream

A Wednesday morning hazmat situation in east London, Ont. quickly turned into a dairy-filled debacle for emergency crews.

According to a tweet from the London Fire Department, emergency crews were called to the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road late Wednesday morning for a reported hazmat situation involving a transport truck leaking an unknown white liquid.

The Ministry of Environment attended the scene.

The public was asked to avoid the area while the investigation was underway, and one southbound lane was shut down.

It was later determined that the mystery fluid on the street was cream.

The intersection was fully reopened early Wednesday afternoon.