Udderly ridiculous: Hazmat situation on Highbury Avenue the result of spilled cream

Emergency crews responded to the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road in London, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2023 for a reported hazmat situation. (Source: London Fire Department/X) Emergency crews responded to the area of Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road in London, Ont. on Aug. 23, 2023 for a reported hazmat situation. (Source: London Fire Department/X)

