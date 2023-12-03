Two-vehicle collision temporarily closes Wonderland Road South between Highway 402 on-ramps

Injuries have been reported after a two-vehicle collision shut down a section of Wonderland Road South between the Highway 402 on-ramps late Saturday night.

According to the London Police Service, at approximately 10:45 p.m. on Saturday emergency crews responded to a collision in the area of Wonderland Road South and Highway 402 involving two vehicles.

Upon arrival, officers located two individuals suffering from injuries ranging from minor to serious, and were subsequently transported to hospital.

Wonderland Road South was closed between the Highway 402 east and west on-ramps for several hours while police investigated, but the roads have since been reopened.

The investigation is ongoing.

London police said more information will be provided as it becomes available.