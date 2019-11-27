LONDON, ONT. -- Two teens were taken to hospital after being stabbed in an east London pizza parlour on Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after the noon hour in the Pizza Pizza at the corner of Dundas Street and William Street.

London police spokesperson Const. Sandasha Bough says a group of teens were in the restaurant when the incident occurred.

"Upon arrival we located two young girls with minor stab wounds. They were transported to hospital and we can say that all of the individuals involved are known to each other, and all have been identified to police."

Police say the teens were still at the scene when emergency responders arrived.

Bough says a motive for the incident has not been established and there’s no word on charges.

The investigation continues.