Two suspects wanted in armed robbery investigation: SPS

Two men are wanted by the Sarnia Police Service, part of a residential armed robbery investigation.

On Friday at 10:35 p.m., the SPS said two victims were in a detached garage on Landsdowne Avenue, Sarnia.

Police reported two men entered the garage, both wearing disguises. One allegedly held a “glock style” handgun and the other reportedly had a machete.

Phones, clothing, computers and tools were taken from the victim. The suspects then rode away on bicycles with the items.

According to the SPS, the first suspect was wearing all black. He is around 5 feet 11 inches tall and has a medium build.

The second suspect was described as “short”, around 5 feet 4 inches to 5 feet 5 inches, wearing a grey hoodie and a purple bandana.

Anyone with information or who knows the identity of the suspects is asked to contact Det. Const. Erik Ostenfeldt at 519-344-8861 extension 6254. Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at 1-800-222-8477 or online.