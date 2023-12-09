Two people injured in hit-and-run, suspect arrested

A London, Ont. man is facing charges in relation to a hit-and-run investigation.

London police said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road North.

Two women sustained minor injuries in the collision.

After speaking with witnesses, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

A 36-year-old London man has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and failing to yield to pedestrians in the roadway.

Police said there is no reason to believe this incident was hate-motivated.

The investigation is ongoing.