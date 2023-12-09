LONDON
London

    • Two people injured in hit-and-run, suspect arrested

    (CTV News file photo) (CTV News file photo)

    A London, Ont. man is facing charges in relation to a hit-and-run investigation.

    London police said the incident happened around 9:15 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Sarnia Road and Wonderland Road North.

    Two women sustained minor injuries in the collision.

    After speaking with witnesses, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect.

    A 36-year-old London man has been charged with failing to remain at the scene of an accident, and failing to yield to pedestrians in the roadway.

    Police said there is no reason to believe this incident was hate-motivated.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News