Two people charged after road rage incident turns physical: Saugeen Shores police

Two people are facing charges after a road rage incident in Saugeen Shores turned physical on Friday and led to someone being choked, police said.

According to a Facebook post from the Saugeen Shores Police Service, at 7 a.m. on Friday, police were dispatched for a report of an assault that occurred in the 200 block of Bricker Street.

Police were advised that a road rage incident had turned physical, and was later broken up by a witness.

Saugeen Shores police said two individuals involved in the altercation were arrested later that day.

As a result of the investigation, a 62-year-old man from Port Elgin, Ont. has been charged with assault and assault – choking, while a 28-year-old woman of Port Elgin has been charged with mischief under $5,000.

It is unclear how the road rage incident began and who the 62-year-old man is accused of allegedly choking.