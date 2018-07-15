

London, CTV London





Two people were taken into custody after an extensive search of a field in Middlesex County Saturday afternoon.

OPP canine units were called to a corn field near Denfield, just north of London, after a report of suspicious persons in the area.

OPP surrounded the farm on Ilderton Road, near Wonderland Road, and both officers and search dogs began combing through the field.

Two people were found in the field around 6 p.m. and both were handcuffed and arrested.

A 26-year-old London man is charged with failing to comply with recognizance.

A 24-year-old woman arrested had an outstanding warrant dating back to July 3.

She is now charged with:

• Fail to Comply with Undertaking

• Flight while Pursued by Peace Officer

• Dangerous Operation of Motor Vehicle

• Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000