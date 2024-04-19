Two people arrested in Port Elgin after vehicle theft in Hanover

Police in Hanover and Saugeen Shores have made an arrest after a citizen recognized a stolen vehicle from a social media post.

Around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Hanover police responded to a theft of a Hyundai SUV from a parking lot of a business on 10th Street near 18th Avenue.

The next day, a person who knew about the theft through a social media post, told police the vehicle was abandoned in a parking lot on Goderich Street in Port Elgin.

After using video surveillance from the area's 'CamSafe' program, officers were able to identify two people.

On Wednesday morning, police from Hanover, Saugeen Shores, and OPP set up surveillance on an address in Port Elgin, and around 2:30 p.m., the suspects were seen on foot and arrested without incident.

After searching a hotel room in the area, police also recovered stolen property, suspected cocaine and two replica handguns.

A 43-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both of no fixed address, were arrested and returned to Hanover.