Two people arrested in Port Elgin after vehicle theft in Hanover
Police in Hanover and Saugeen Shores have made an arrest after a citizen recognized a stolen vehicle from a social media post.
Around 8:45 a.m. on Monday, Hanover police responded to a theft of a Hyundai SUV from a parking lot of a business on 10th Street near 18th Avenue.
The next day, a person who knew about the theft through a social media post, told police the vehicle was abandoned in a parking lot on Goderich Street in Port Elgin.
After using video surveillance from the area's 'CamSafe' program, officers were able to identify two people.
On Wednesday morning, police from Hanover, Saugeen Shores, and OPP set up surveillance on an address in Port Elgin, and around 2:30 p.m., the suspects were seen on foot and arrested without incident.
After searching a hotel room in the area, police also recovered stolen property, suspected cocaine and two replica handguns.
A 43-year-old man and 33-year-old woman, both of no fixed address, were arrested and returned to Hanover.
Kitchener
-
KW Glee, music school suspend employee over sexual assault charge
Two Kitchener-Waterloo music organizations have placed an employee on a leave of absence after he was charged in a historical sexual assault investigation.
-
NDP compares proposed Wilmot land acquisition to Green Belt scandal ahead of town hall
Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles is in Wilmot Township today railing against a plan to turn 770-acres of farmland into an industrial site.
-
Landlords reporting increase in tenants refusing to pay rent or leave
A property management company in Fergus is still cleaning up after they say a tenant trashed one of their units and refused to pay rent -- and they say it's not the only similar case they've dealt with recently.
Windsor
-
One driver charged, one sought after crash at apparent 'unsanctioned' rally
Windsor police have charged a 21-year-old man with stunt driving following a collision at a commercial property.
-
Body recovered from Detroit River
An investigation is underway after a body was pulled from the Detroit River.
-
Threat investigated at Walkerville Collegiate
Windsor police are investigating a threat at a Walkerville high school.
Barrie
-
Serious rollover on Highway 400 sends mother to hospital
Person airlifted to Toronto after a rollover on Highway 400 Friday morning.
-
Court hearing for former NHLer and Barrie police officer facing extortion charges
Barrie police Insp. Valarie Gates testified in the preliminary hearing for suspended Sgt. Bruce Gardiner, who stands charged with extortion and criminal harassment.
-
Break-in leaves Barrie home with considerable water damage
Police are hoping to identify the person(s) who allegedly broke into a Barrie home and caused extensive water damage.
Northern Ontario
-
-
DEVELOPING
-
Driver suffered medical emergency in fatal Highway 17 crash
One person has died as the result of a single-vehicle crash at a northern Ontario business on Highway 17 on Thursday afternoon, police say.
Ottawa
-
-
Will parking remain free in Wellington West and Westboro? City studying parking options
Time could soon run out on free on-street parking in Ottawa's Westboro, Wellington West and Hintonburg neighbourhoods.
-
OPP reminds drone operators it's illegal to operate a drone near emergency sites following Hwy. 417 fatal crash
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding people that it is illegal to fly a drone over traffic collision sites, after drone footage captured over a fatal crash on Hwy. 417 in Ottawa appeared online.
Toronto
-
Ontario early childhood educators still waiting for promised 2024 wage increases
Ontario Registered Early Childhood Educators (RECEs) are still waiting for their promised 2024 wage increases and advocates say the delay is causing stress for workers.
-
U.S. FAA launches investigation into unauthorized personnel in cockpit of Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto
The U.S.’s Federal Aviation Administration is investigating a video that appears to show unauthorized personnel in the cockpit of a charted Colorado Rockies flight to Toronto.
-
WATCH
WATCH Video shows dramatic police takedown of carjacking suspects chased through parking lot north of Toronto
Police have released video footage of a dramatic takedown of a group of teens wanted in connection with an attempted carjacking in Markham earlier this month.
Montreal
-
-
Woman stabbed at motel in Montreal's west end
A 39-year-old woman was sent to hospital with serious injuries after police say she was stabbed inside a motel room in Montreal's west end Friday morning.
-
Former Hippodrome to be turned into fully functional neighbourhood
The City of Montreal has unveiled its plans to convert the Namur-Hippodrome area into a carbon-neutral district focusing on social housing, public transportation and greenery.
Atlantic
-
'Dangerous man' with firearm in Bible Hill in custody: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP says a 'dangerous man' with a firearm in Bible Hill, N.S., is in custody Friday morning.
-
New Brunswick MLA Gary Crossman resigns from Blaine Higgs’ PC cabinet
Gary Crossman, New Brunswick’s minister of environment and climate change, is resigning from Blaine Higgs’ Progressive Conservative cabinet immediately.
-
Lyrid meteor shower nears peak; viewing opportunities in the Maritimes
CTV Atlantic meteorologist Kalin Mitchell says a large part of the Maritimes should have ideal viewing conditions for the Lyrid meteor shower Sunday overnight into Monday morning.
Winnipeg
-
-
Winnipeg Jets release Round 1 playoff schedule
The Winnipeg Jets have released its first round playoff schedule.
-
'Final sunset': Tiber River to cease operations
Tiber River, a shop that sells natural body care products, is ceasing operations.
Calgary
-
Voluntary water limits put in place in face of possible Alberta drought
More than three dozen of Alberta's largest water users have agreed with a provincial plan to cut back on water usage this year ahead of a severe drought expected this summer.
-
Canmore man faces multiple charges after breaking into same place twice
A Canmore man faces multiple charges in relation to breaking into the same home twice.
-
Blue What City? Alberta premier says nothing wrong with old Calgary slogan
It may be her party's colour, but Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she isn't satisfied with a recent decision to swap Calgary's city slogan to something bigger and broader.
Edmonton
-
Oilers host Los Angeles Kings on Monday in Game 1 of playoffs
The National Hockey League has confirmed the schedule for the first four Edmonton Oilers playoff games.
-
Windows smashed at several Beaumont restaurants
Cleanup is underway after three businesses in Beaumont were vandalized.
-
Vancouver
-
Vancouver firefighter in rehab at home after losing leg to flesh-eating infection overseas
A family trip took a frightening turn for Christopher Won when he was diagnosed with flesh-eating disease while in Hong Kong and now, after weeks of treatment overseas, the Vancouver firefighter is back home recovering.
-
Woman killed, driver sought after hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.
A woman is dead and police are searching for a suspect driver after a hit-and-run crash in Duncan, B.C.
-
Coroner's inquest called into death of man killed in police shootout in Kamloops, B.C.
The British Columbia government has called for a coroner's inquest into the death of a 35-year-old Kamloops man who was killed in a shootout with police nearly six years ago.