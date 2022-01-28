Two new deaths as COVID-19 cases at LHSC decline

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting a drop in inpatients with COVID-19, as the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reports two new deaths related to the illness.

After matching a record high of 166 inpatients on Thursday, the total has dropped to 145 patients. The number in Critical Care rose to 22 from 19, and there are no patients at Children's Hospital with COVID-19.

Of those with COVID-19 at LHSC, 84 are being treated for COVID-19 while 61 are being treated for other issues but have also tested positive.

The number of COVID-positive staff is down to 189 from 200 on Thursday, while the total number of active outbreaks at LHSC held steady at nine.

At St. Joseph's Health Care, the number of workers who are positive rose by 11 to 87 in the last 24 hours, while the number of positive patients/residents dropped again to 12. Outbreaks at Parkwood Institute and Mount Hope Centre for Long Term Care are ongoing.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting two new COVID-19-related death in the region Friday.

The deaths included a woman in her 80s associated with a long-term care home and a man in his 60s not associated with a seniors' facility. The total number of deaths now stands at 297.

Meanwhile the MLHU has announced the GO-VAXX bus mobile vaccination clinic will be in the White Oaks neighbourhood on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Appointments are required, but those eligible over the age of five can receive a first, second or booster dose. Appointments can be booked here or by calling 1-833-943-3900. https://covid19.ontariohealth.ca/

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Middlesex-London – 217 new, 2,041 active, 28,646 total, 26,308 resolved, 297 deaths (two new)

Elgin-Oxford – 74 new, 721 active, 10,053 total, 9,194 resolved, 138 deaths (one new)

Grey-Bruce – 36 new cases, 168 active, 5,375 total, 5,169 resolved, 34 deaths (one new)

Huron-Perth – 46 new, 4,941 total, 80 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 96 new, 426 active, 8,678 total, 8,145 resolved, 107 deaths (one new)

Ontario health officials reported 68 more deaths related to COVID-19 Friday with 3,535 in hospital.