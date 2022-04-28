Two new COVID-related deaths in Middlesex-London

The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting two new death related to COVID-19 and 89 additional lab-confirmed cases.

The deaths being reported are a man in his 70s and a woman in her 80s, both associated with a long-term care home.

London Health Sciences Centre is caring for 49 inpatients, eight of which are in the ICU.

There are eight inpatients with COVID-19 in Children’s Hospital with five or fewer in Paediatric Critical Care.

LHSC is also reporting an outbreak at Victoria Hospital Sub-Acute Medicine.

As of Thursday, there are 235 staff at LHSC who have tested positive for COVID-19 and 116 workers at St. Joseph’s Health Care who have also tested positive.