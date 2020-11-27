MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) now says seven units at University Hospital are dealing with COVID-19 outbreaks.

On Friday, LHSC said the outbreak in general medicine had expanded to include 4TU Multi-Organ Transplant Unit and 6IP Cardiovascular Surgery.

The news comes a day after the Middlesex-London Health Unit said an 80-year-old man associated with the outbreaks had died.

The first outbreaks at the hospital were declared Nov. 10 in 4IP General Medicine and Nov. 11 in 9IP Orthopedics.

Since then the outbreak in the general inpatient medicine unit has expanded to five more units, including 6IP Acute/Decant Medicine, 9IP Sub-Acute Medicine, 10IP Palliative Care/Sub-Acute Medicine and the two announced Friday.

LHSC says that as of Friday, there are 26 inpatients and 28 staff with COVID-19. That is is an increase in three patients and two staff in the last 24 hours.