LONDON, ONT -- Two men have died after a pickup truck crashed into a tree in Caledonia over the weekend.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 8:15 p.m. Saturday on Greens Road for a reported single vehicle crash.

An investigation determined that the pickup was westbound when it crashed into the ditch striking a tree.

The driver and a passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver has been identified as Justin Wingrove, 46, of Caledonia, and the passenger was James Smith, 41, also of Caledonia.

Anyone with any information regarding this crash is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.