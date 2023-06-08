Two London, Ont. drivers facing stunt driving charges

Two drivers from London will be “seeking rides from friends” after they were caught allegedly stunt driving in Middlesex County earlier this week.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, two drivers, a 43 and a 40-year-old from London were recently stopped by police for stunt driving in the rural areas of Middlesex County.

Police said the posted speed limit in both cases was 60 km/h, and one driver was clocked in at 112 km/h and the second driver at 108 km/h.

Both drivers were charged with stunt driving and had their licences suspended and their vehicles impounded as a result.

OPP once again remind drivers to “slow down.”