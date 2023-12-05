LONDON
London

    • Two injured after school bus, SUV collide in south London, Ont.

    A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and an SUV at Southdale Road and White Oak Road in London, Ont. sent two people to hospital on Dec. 5, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London) A two-vehicle crash involving a school bus and an SUV at Southdale Road and White Oak Road in London, Ont. sent two people to hospital on Dec. 5, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

    Two people were sent to hospital Tuesday afternoon after a school bus and an SUV collided in the city’s south end.

    The crash occurred just after 3 p.m. at the intersection of Southdale Road and White Oak Road.

    Two people were injured and sent to hospital, but it is unclear if the injured were occupants of the bus or the SUV. The extent of their injuries remains unclear.

    Fire crews and EMS responded to the scene, but London police were not dispatched.

    It is unknown what caused the collision.

    There has been word on possible charges. 

