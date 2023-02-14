Two deceased after 'serious' crash in Southwest Middlesex

OPP are asking the public to avoid the area following a fatal collision between a vehicle and dump truck in Southwest Middlesex on Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet from OPP West Region, emergency crews are responding to a serious collision involving two vehicles at the intersection of Glendon Drive and Melbourne Road in Southwest Middlesex, located south of Strathroy, Ont.

Speaking to CTV News London at the scene, local fire crews confirmed that two adults, a man and a woman, were killed in the crash involving a pickup truck and a transport truck.

Police, paramedics and fire crews are currently on the scene of the accident.

The intersection remains closed for the investigation.

The cause of the crash remains unclear at this time.

Police are asking the public to avoid the area.

— With files from CTV News London's Brent Lale