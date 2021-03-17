MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Searches of home and vehicle on Tuesday evening have netted Sarnia police more than $50,000 in drugs as well as cash and weapons.

Police say the warrants were in connection with a female suspect alleged to be involved in fentanyl trafficking.

The vehicle was stopped in the area of Russell and Kintail streets shortly after 6 p.m. with three people inside, the female suspect - who was the driver - and a male passenger were taken into custody following a search.

About 20 minutes later, police searched a residence in the 300 block of Confederation Street associated with the female suspect.

As a result of the searches the following items were seized:

fentanyl: 83.2 grams valued at $41,600

crystal methamphetamine: 77.09 grams valued at $7,709

crack cocaine: 1.21 grams valued at $120

hydromorphone: 21 x 8 mg pills valued at $420

hydromorph contin: 5 x 18mg capsules valued at $150

oxycodone: 8.5 x 40 mg pills valued at $340

$1,215 in cash

canister of bear spray, two brass knuckles, stun gun, expandable baton

A 30-year-old Sarnia woman has been charged with:

three counts of drug possession

two counts of drug possession for the purpose of trafficking

three counts of unauthorized possession of a weapon

three counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Additionally, a 30-year-old Sarnia man has been charged with three counts of drug possession and failing to comply with an undertaking.

Both were being held pending a bail hearing.