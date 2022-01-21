Two charged after OPP officer allegedly assaulted in Goderich, Ont.

Huron County OPP say one of their officers narrowly escaped being seriously injured after an incident in Goderich on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers were called to a mini-mall parking lot on Victoria Street North around 1:15 p.m. to check on the condition of a driver parked there.

After speaking with the driver, police learned he was failing to abide by his release conditions and attempted to arrest him, officials said.

At that point, police say the driver's partner attempted to interfere with the arrest and then dangerously reversed her vehicle toward the officer, who was able to jump out of the way.

Additional officers were called in and both were taken into custody.

As a result of the incident, a 52-year-old Lucknow, Ont. man has been charged with failing to comply with an undertaking.

And a 47-year-old woman, also from Lucknow, Ont., has been charged with obstructing a peace officer, resisting a peace officer, dangerous operation and assaulting a peace office.

Both were released with future court dates in Goderich.