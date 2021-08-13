MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Woodstock, Ont. police have charged two people after seizing approximately $64,000 in drugs, cash and weapons.

Officers with several units, with assistance from the Woodstock and Stratford Canine Units, executed a search warrant at an Ontario Street property on Thursday night.

Police say methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, prescription narcotics, Canadian currency, counterfeit currency, prohibited weapons and replica firearms were among the items seized.

The total value of all the items seized is approximately $ 64,000.

As a result of the investigation a 32-year-old and 28-year-old, both Woodstock residents, are facing charges including:

four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime

unauthorized possession of a weapon

possession of counterfeit money

The 32-year-old is additionally charged with failing to comply with probation and failing to comply with a release order.

The accused have been held in custody pending a bail hearing.