LONDON ONT -- The Thames Valley District School Board’s Director of Education spoke with CTV News shortly after the province announced elementary students will stay home for another two weeks.

“The one thing I’ve learned since March is that you have to be prepared to pivot at a moment’s notice,” admits Mark Fisher. “The landscape changes rapidly.” The extension of the winter break

Originally, the province planned to have elementary students return to classrooms on January 11, but on Thursday announced they will return January 25 along with high school pupils.

Premier Doug Ford explained that the COVID-19 positivity rate among elementary-aged students doubled from the end of November to the end of December.

“We are hoping to get back on the 25th, but I think parents need to be prepared that the extension of the winter break could extend beyond that time.”

Part of that preparation includes the distribution of online equipment to students.

Fisher acknowledges that some families are still waiting, but the school board is working as quickly as possible.