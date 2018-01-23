

CTV London





The controversial issue of the Grand Theatre's student production of "Prom Queen" will be front and centre Tuesday night at the Thames Valley District School Board.

Following outrage from the community, trustees will debate a motion to fund the play.

Both the public board and the London and District Catholic School Board chose not to give any money to the play over the content of the production.

It features the true story of a gay student in Oshawa in 2002 who fought the school board for the right to bring his boyfriend to the prom.

Usually, each board gives $15,000 for the annual high school project.

On Tuesday, public board trustees will request that the funding be put back into the play.

This year, trustees were left out of the decision to fund the production.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the board office on Dundas Street just west of Highbury Avenue.

