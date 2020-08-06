LONDON, ONT. -- Parents with students in the Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) have until Aug. 18 to decide if their kids will return to class or stay home for remote learning.

Parents can make their selection on the Parent Portal and separate entries must be done for each student.

On July 30, the Ministry of Education announced that all elementary students will be returning to class five days a week with special measures in place.

The government has faced criticism for the plan since the announcement, specifically over class sizes.

Parents who choose remote learning will be asked additional questions about access to the internet and to technology devices.

Parents should expect to be placed on waiting lists if they choose a different option later in the year.