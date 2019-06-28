

Scott Miller, CTV London





You could call it an early Canada Day present for some residents north of Goderich, Ont.

Following years of complaints over half of the 140 wind turbines in the K2 Wind Farm will be "de-rated" to appease community concerns about noise and infrasound.

The plan to "slow down" the turbines during certain wind conditions comes weeks after the wind farm was found to be exceeding government mandated noise regulations.

The voluntary "abatement" plan takes effect July 5 and will impact 89 of the 140 K2 turbines.

A permanent noise reduction plan is still in the works.