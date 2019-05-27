

CTV London





The K2 Wind farm in Huron County needs to make some changes, the Ministry of Environment has ordered.

Pattern Energy must fix noise issues with their turbines, after noise testing found some of the turbines were “out of compliance.”

The order is vindication for Mike and Carla Stachura, who have been complaining about noisy turbines near their Dungannon area home for more than four years.

K2 Wind, which consists of 140 turbines, must now fix the noise issues either by limiting the hours the turbines operate, de-rating the turbines to reduce sound levels, or change when they use the turbines in relation to wind speed or direction.

They have until June 14 to have a plan to fix the noise problems. They also have the ability to appeal the provincial order.

CTV News reached out to Pattern Energy, but have yet to hear back from them.