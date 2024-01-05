LONDON
    • TSB reports maintenance error as reason for 2023 crash at London airport

    London International Airport

    An undetected maintenance error led to a plane crash at the London International Airport in 2022.

    According to a new report from the Transportation Safety Board, improperly installed rudder cable guide tubes resulted in a small twin engine plane going down.

    On May 25, the plane experienced technical issues shortly after takeoff and had to make an emergency landing.

    The pilot was not hurt but the plane suffered serious damage.  

