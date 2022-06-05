Trudeau in London Sunday ahead of 'Our London Family' community events

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made a stop in London, Ont. Sunday afternoon ahead of planned community events meant to honour the Afzaal family, ahead of the first anniversary of the deadly attack.

Early afternoon on Sunday, Trudeau participated in a roundtable discussion with students at Oakridge Secondary School and is later scheduled to deliver remarks outdoors at the school’s football field.

CTV News London's Nick Paparella is on scene, and estimates 2,000 Londoners are in attendance for the rally.

Starting at 3:00 p.m., there will be community-led march through the streets of London, beginning at Oakridge Secondary School and culminating at the London Muslim Mosque.

An estimated 2,000 people are in attendance at a rally at Oakridge Secondary School meant to honour the Afzaal family on June 5, 2022. (Nick Paparella/CTV News London)

According to the City of London, there will be traffic impacts on Sunday ahead of the march.

Beginning at 12:00 p.m., there will be lane closures on Oxford Street, with full closures expected once the march begins. There will also be no parking available at the school.

Four members of the Afzaal family were killed in what police call an alleged hate-motivated attack after a truck struck the family on June 6, 2021. Only a young boy survived the attack.

— With files from CTV News London's Nick Paparella

This is a developing story…