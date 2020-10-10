LONDON, ONT. -- London police have arrested and charged three suspects with manslaughter following the shooting death of Scotty Pate, 27, earlier this week.

Late Saturday afternoon police announced that Denny Doucet, 40, Nicole Moyer, 35, of London, and Jason Sylvestre, 36, of Windsor, have been charged with manslaughter in connection with Pate's death.

All three suspects remain in custody and are scheduled to appear in a London court at a later date.

Pate died in hospital Thursday after being shot near the intersection of Dundas Street and Ashland Avenue.

Police haven't released much information but say the shooting took place just before 9 p.m. Wednesday and don't believe it was a random incident.