Trio of Londoners charged following early morning break-in on Mamelon Street
Published Thursday, May 27, 2021 1:31PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- Three London residents have been charged following an early morning break and enter.
Around 1:30 a.m. Thursday, occupants of a home on Mamelon Street located a woman inside their home and demanded she leave.
The woman did but about an hour later, the occupants awoke to find two men inside their home, one with a baseball bat, the other with a pry bar.
Police say the men took some items and fled. No one was hurt.
The three suspects were located a few blocks away and arrested without incident.
The accused will appear in court Aug. 23.