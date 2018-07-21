Featured
Trees ripped from ground after another storm hits Port Stanley
Extensive damage at Kettle Creek golf course in Port Stanley following severe storm
CTV London
Published Saturday, July 21, 2018 11:15AM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, July 21, 2018 12:08PM EDT
Port Stanley is in cleanup mode again after a storm hit the community Friday.
The Kettle Creek Golf and Country Club was hit hard, with a number of trees uprooted.
The golf course was also littered with branches.
The damage was so extensive that some wondered if a tornado had touched down.
Kettle Creek staff say they’ve never seen a storm cause this much damage.
Damage was also reported in London.
Last month, Port Stanley residents spent days cleaning up after a severe thunderstorm hit the area, causing extensive damage.