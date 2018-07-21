

CTV London





Port Stanley is in cleanup mode again after a storm hit the community Friday.

The Kettle Creek Golf and Country Club was hit hard, with a number of trees uprooted.

The golf course was also littered with branches.

The damage was so extensive that some wondered if a tornado had touched down.

Kettle Creek staff say they’ve never seen a storm cause this much damage.

Damage was also reported in London.

Last month, Port Stanley residents spent days cleaning up after a severe thunderstorm hit the area, causing extensive damage.