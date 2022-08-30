Tree branches land on cars during Monday storm

London fire says it was a busy night on Monday as some severe weather blew through the area.

The storm prompted a variety of emergency calls including branches falling on cars on Phillip Street in south London.

Further south, crews worked to remove a large branch that came down on Devonshire Road, blocking off vehicles from passing through.

The Environment Canada forecast for the remainder of the week:

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. 40 per cent chance of showers early this morning and late this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. High 27. Humidex 31. UV index 6 or high.

Tuesday Night: Mainly cloudy with 40 per cent chance of showers this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Risk of a thunderstorm this evening. Low 14.

Wednesday: A mix of sun and cloud. 40 per cent chance of showers late in the afternoon with risk of a thunderstorm. High 26. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Thursday: Sunny. High 23.

Friday: Sunny. High 26.

Saturday: Sunny. High 25.

Sunday: Sunny. High 24.