

Laura Galea, CTV London





A 52-year-old man from Windsor is facing a careless driving charge after driving a transport truck the wrong way on Highway 401 in Dutton Tuesday morning.

Elgin County OPP found the driver near the Coyne Road overpass around 9:20 a.m. when attempting to turn around and was taken into custody.

The OPP reminds the public that driving the wrong way on a highway can be fatal to other motorists. They encourage drivers going the wrong way to pull over at the safest opportunity and call police for assistance.