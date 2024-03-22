Trafalgar Street apartment fire causes $400K in damage
Ten people have been displaced and damage is estimated at $400,000 after a fire tore through an east London, Ont. apartment building Thursday evening.
According to a social media post from the London Fire Department, early Thursday evening fire crews responded to the 800-block of Trafalgar Street for an active apartment fire.
Fire crews were able to knock down the blaze, however 10 residents were displaced and required assistance from the Red Cross.
One person was transported to hospital with unknown injuries, while a second individual was rescued by firefighters from the second floor.
In an update from London fire on Friday, the updated damage estimate has been pegged at $400,000.
The fire investigation is complete, and fire crews said the blaze appears to be accidental and electrical in nature.
“Thanks to the fire inspectors that worked overnight to determine the origin of fire,” London fire wrote on social media.
