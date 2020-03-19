LONDON, ONT. -- Toyota has announced it is extending a planned shut down of its plant in Woodstock, Ont. from two days to two weeks.

The production closure will impact the company's plants across North America, including Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, as a result of COVID-19.

In addition to protecting workers, information released to employees says the pandemic has also caused a "significant decline in market demand."

The company added that some essential work may be necessary during the shutdown, so it's possible some employees could be called back.

Service parts depots and vehicle logistics centers will remain in operation.

The plant will be closed starting on Friday, and reopen on April 6.