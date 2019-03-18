

Daryl Newcombe, CTV London





The General Manager of Tourism London has submitted his resignation less than 24 hours after London successfully hosted the Juno Awards.

John Winston has spent 18 Years at Tourism London, most recently as the general manager.

Winston sent an email to the Tourism Board announcing he is switching gears to explore new opportunities.

His last day will be July 4.

In the past, Winston has been credited with helping London host many high profile events including the World Figure Skating Championships, two Memorial Cup Tournaments, The Brier and Canadian Country Music Awards.

Tourism Board Chair Bob Usher says Winston was critical to London’s success as a host city.

"The board will be disappointed to see him go, but you know what, from all of us it's a massive, 'Thank-you.' John has developed a very successful team. John has spearheaded an awful lot of events and activities."

There is no word yet on who might replace Winston.