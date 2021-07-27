Advertisement
Tornadoes confirmed in Bayfield and Thornbury, Ont.
A tornado hit near Bayfield, Ont. on Saturday, July 24, 2021. (Source: Kyle Woods)
WINGHAM, ONT. -- It didn’t leave behind a lot of damage, but researchers with the Northern Tornadoes Project have confirmed an EF-0 tornado touched down near Bayfield on Saturday night.
Around the same time, 8:30 p.m., a tornado touched down in the Thornbury/Clarksburg area in Grey County. Minimal damage was associated with that tornado, as well.
Western University researchers say video footage from the scene of the Bayfield twister, plus a ground search, confirmed that a weak tornado touched down between Bayfield and Clinton. They estimate winds near 90 km/h.
It’s been an active tornado season across Ontario, with more than 10 twisters so far this summer.
The worst so far was in Barrie earlier this month.