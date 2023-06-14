Tornado near Talbotville being investigated

The Northern Tornadoes Project (NTP) at Western University is investigating a tornado in the Talbotville area.

According to the NTP, a preliminary survey found a narrow path of EF0 tornado damage that included buildings and trees. The storm had a path length of 2,440 m, width of 40 m, and travelled in a southwesterly direction, which was observed using drone imagery. The damage was assessed as EF0, which carries a maximum wind speed of 115 km/h

Where most of the damage happened was at London Waffle Co. on Sunset Drive in London, just north of Talbotville.

"It came so quick and was over in minutes...thankful that everyone is ok and that it missed our home," said a post on the business’s Facebook page.

A possible tornado was also spotted near Beachville just west of Woodstock, Ont.

On Wednesday, the NTP confirmed on Twitter that while a large funnel cloud was spotted in Beachville Tuesday evening, a survey team conducting ground and drone surveys found no damage, and therefore no tornado has been confirmed in the area.

Environment Canada had issued a tornado warning just before 8 p.m. for Woodstock, Tillsonburg and Oxford County, while London and Middlesex County were under a severe thunderstorm warning — the warnings were downgraded to an advisory around 8:30 p.m.

CTV News London also received viewer video of lightning seemingly striking a tree in southwest London.

— With files from CTV News London's Sean Irvine

Damage just north of Talbotville from a storm on June 13, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Co-owner of London Waffle Company Jay Aristone stands near damage on his property just north of Talbotville from a storm on June 13, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Damage just north of Talbotville from a storm on June 13, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Aaron Jaffe with the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University surveys damage at a property north of Talbotville on June 14, 2023. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)