Time to get those green bins to the curb in London

    A green bin is seen sitting out for collection on Hale Street near Hamilton Road. Jan. 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London) A green bin is seen sitting out for collection on Hale Street near Hamilton Road. Jan. 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
    Green bin collection has started in London as part of the new collection schedule for London homes.

    Green Bins and recycling are picked up at the curb every week. Organic materials including, food waste that can cause odours, will be collected weekly in the Green Bin.

    Garbage is picked up at the curb every other week. This means that Londoners will be required to hold onto remaining garbage four to six additional days compared to the current system.

    Yard waste collection will still occur every five weeks during the spring and summer and more frequent in the fall.

    How to use the Green Bin

    In the kitchen

    Use your Kitchen Container to store food waste and table scraps before moving them to your Green Bin. Certified compostable liners or paper items can be used to help absorb liquids. Plastic bags cannot be used.

     

    Preparing your Green Bin

    When your Kitchen Container is full, empty it into your Green Bin every few days. Certified compostable liners are accepted in the Green Bin. You do not have to use a liner, but they can help contain food waste and reduce odours. Remember to use the latch on the Green Bin lid to securely keep it closed.

     

    Placing it at the curb

    Follow your collection schedule to place your Green Bin at the curb on the correct days. After your Green Bin’s contents are collected, retrieve your bin from the curb.

     

    Above

    The kitchen container is used to collect food waste from your kitchen. A Kitchen Container was provided to residents when Green Bins were delivered to homes.

    A green bin and recycling sit out for collection on Manitoulin Drive in London, Ont. on Jan. 15, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

    Some of the items that can go in the Green Bin include

    • Meat and poultry scraps
    • Dairy products
    • Vegetable and fruit peelings
    • Fats, cooking oils, and food grease, including City of London FOG Cups
    • Baked goods, pasta, and bread
    • Wooden stir sticks, chop sticks, household plants
    • Soiled paper such as paper napkins, paper towels, and tissues

     

    • Keep these items out of the Green Bin

    • Elastic bands
    • Food stickers
    • Painted or treated wood
    • Pet waste
    • All plastic products including plastic utensils, plastic bags, and plastic packaging
    •  

