Thursday morning basement fire in London

Investigators are on scene after a basement fire in London on Thursday morning.

Crews were called to the scene in the 700 block of Eagletrace Dr.

According to London fire, everybody was outside the home when fire fighters arrived but a family cat was rescued and tended to.

The fire was knocked down quickly and damage was able to be contained to the basement.

There is no word on cause or a damage estimate.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.