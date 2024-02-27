Three people rescued from Sarnia apartment fire

Three people had to be rescued during an apartment fire in Sarnia Monday night,

Crews were called to the 100 block of Mitton Street where the residents couldn't safely escape on their own so ladders were used to rescue the people from windows and the roof.

According to Sarnia police, the road was closed between Bright Street and Essex Street in both directions for about five hours, reopening around 2 a.m.

There is no word on how the fire started or a damage estimate.