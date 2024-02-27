LONDON
London

    • Three people rescued from Sarnia apartment fire

    Emergency services respond to a fire on Mitton Street in Sarnia on Feb. 26, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X) Emergency services respond to a fire on Mitton Street in Sarnia on Feb. 26, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X)
    Share

    Three people had to be rescued during an apartment fire in Sarnia Monday night,

    Crews were called to the 100 block of Mitton Street where the residents couldn't safely escape on their own so ladders were used to rescue the people from windows and the roof.

    According to Sarnia police, the road was closed between Bright Street and Essex Street in both directions for about five hours, reopening around 2 a.m.

    There is no word on how the fire started or a damage estimate.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    opinion

    opinion What you should know about buy now, pay later plans

    Buy now, pay later plans have surged in popularity, offering the allure of instant gratification without the immediate financial pinch. But financial advice columnist Christopher Liew saw that beneath their convenient surface, these programs harbour several pitfalls that can trap unwary consumers in a web of financial complications.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News