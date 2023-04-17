Three drivers hospitalized in serious crash on Highbury Avenue south of London, Ont.

Late Monday afternoon, a collision on Highbury Avenue sent two vehicles into the ditch, and a third sustained heavy front-end damage.

Three drivers were rushed to hospital, their conditions are not known at this time.

The collision occurred on a bend between Thomson Line and Carr Road in Central Elgin, Ont., just south of London, Ont.

Highbury Avenue will remain closed in both directions during the rush hour as police conduct their investigation.

A collision on Highbury Avenue, south of London, Ont., sent three drivers to hospital on April 17, 2023. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)

Emergency responders attended the scene of a three-vehicle collision on Highbury Avenue, south of Thomson Line, in the Municipality of Central Elgin on April 17, 2023. (Source: OPP/Facebook)