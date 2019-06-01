

Kathy Rumleski, CTV London





A Hensall home went up in flames Saturday morning, killing three dogs.

About 40 firefighters fought the blaze at the residence on London Line between Walnut Road and Mill Street.

Bluewater Fire Chief Dave Renner says "a single-storey home was fully involved" on arrival about 9:15 a.m.

Renner says the homeowner was taken to hospital for observation but firefighters weren't able to save the dogs.

He says damage is estimated at $200,000 and the cause has not yet been determined.

London Line in the area was closed for several hours.