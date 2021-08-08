WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three people are displaced after a house fire at a multi-family home in London, Ont. Sunday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the blaze at 1280 King Street.

Fire officials say the fire is out and all residents self-evacuated.

Red Cross is providing assistance to three people who have been displaced as a result of the fire and one person was treated and transported to the hospital.

Fire investigators are currently on the scene working with London police, Red Cross and the city.