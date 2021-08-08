Advertisement
Three displaced after London, Ont. house fire, officials investigating
Published Sunday, August 8, 2021 1:30PM EDT
Emergency crews responded to a house fire at 1280 King Street in London, Ont. on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (courtesy London Fire Department)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- Three people are displaced after a house fire at a multi-family home in London, Ont. Sunday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the blaze at 1280 King Street.
Fire officials say the fire is out and all residents self-evacuated.
Red Cross is providing assistance to three people who have been displaced as a result of the fire and one person was treated and transported to the hospital.
Fire investigators are currently on the scene working with London police, Red Cross and the city.