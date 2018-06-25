

They were salsa dancing and doing the tango for a great cause Saturday night.

A concrete total has yet to be tallied, but it's estimated that well over ten thousand dollars was raised for Childcan through the Gala Caliente event at the Imperio Banquet Hall on Falcon Street.

There was a formal dinner, silent auction and of course lots of dancing.

London native and Toronto Maple Leafs centre Nazem Kadri was on hand, donating a jersey to auction for the cause.

Childcan supports kids and families that have to endure childhood cancer.