LONDON, ONT. -- OPP say it appears to have taken thieves less than 10 minutes to make off with thousands of hockey cards.

Police were contacted on Thursday about a break and enter at a storage unit on Thames Street in Ingersoll.

According to investigators, sometime between 4:20 and 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, suspects broke into one of the units.

They allegedly made off with several boxes containing thousands of hockey cards.

Police have obtained surveillance footage and say the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oxford County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.