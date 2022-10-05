'This will make a difference': Machine that can detect cancer early now at LHSC

Dr. Jonathan Romsa (left) and Stephen Nelli (right) discuss the mechanics during installation of the positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET/CT) scanner. (Source: London Health Sciences Centre) Dr. Jonathan Romsa (left) and Stephen Nelli (right) discuss the mechanics during installation of the positron emission tomography-computed tomography (PET/CT) scanner. (Source: London Health Sciences Centre)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver